Someone once said, “I don’t sing because I’m happy; I’m happy because I sing.” The Brentwood Community Chorus is now accepting new members for their fall season. Weekly rehearsals begin on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 7-9 p.m. at Brentwood Community United Methodist Church (809 Second St.).
Under the direction of Susan Stuart, the Brentwood Community Chorus performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall in 2018.
This fall, it will be performing locally, and everyone is welcome to join.
