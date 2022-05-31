Even as the Brentwood Community Chorus prepares for its first two live performances since 2019 this month, it also is recruiting singers for its fall season that begins in August.
After a two-year hiatus, the chorus is performing two free concerts, first on Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Brentwood Community Center (760 First St., Brentwood). A follow-up performance is scheduled for St. Ignatius Church (3351 Contra Loma Blvd., Antioch) on Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m.
The chorus, with special guest quartet “Replay,” would like nothing better than to share their love of music with the community in a full house, the organization said in a news release.
"If you love what you hear, you may make a donation," the organization said. "If you cannot make a donation, one will be made on your behalf by an anonymous local music lover!"
In addition to these two performances, anyone is welcome to join the ensemble as it begins its fall season in August. For more information about the performances or joining the chorus, visit www.brentwoodcommunitychorus.com.
