Brentwood Community chorus to begin rehearsals for spring show

The Brentwood Community Chorus is preparing for their spring season, with rehearsals beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 and an invitation for new members to join.
Susan Stuart directs the chorus, which has been performing in Brentwood and throughout the Bay Area since 2010. It celebrates a wide range of ages, experience and backgrounds.
Rehearsals are from 7-9 p.m. at the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church on 809 Second St., and is open to all ages and abilities. They are a non-audition group, and being able to read music is not a requirement. But singers must be able to match pitch, and those who cannot commit to every Tuesday can request rehearsal tracks upon registration, according to their website.
