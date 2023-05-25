Have you ever wondered why we sing? The Brentwood Community Chorus, under the direction of Susan Stuart, will perform at Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St. in, Brentwood on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. The ladies quartet, Replay, will be featured performers.
Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Tickets $10; children 12 and under are admitted free.
The chorus also is accepting donations of used athletic shoes in the lobby. The group also will be selling raffle tickets in the lobby for some baskets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.