If you happen to be walking by the Brentwood United Methodist Church at 809 Second St. on a given Tuesday night this month, you will hear a sound that has not come from the facility in the past three years — people singing. Inside.
That sound is the Brentwood Community Chorus rehearsing for its two upcoming concerts next month, the first on June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Brentwood Community Center (35 Oak St.) and the second at St. Ignatius of Antioch (3351 Contra Loma Blvd.) at 3 p.m. a week later. Admission is free for both concerts, but donations are accepted. “Make a donation if you love what you hear and how you felt,’ said chorus director Susan Stuart via e-mail. “For those who can’t make a donation, one will be made on your behalf by an anonymous local citizen who loves music.”
The chorus have not presented a performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Stuart said that the ensemble is eager to get back on stage for these performances.
Their repertoire will include:
- You’ll Never Walk Alone/Climb Every Mountain medley–with solo
- Ching a Ring Chaw–Aaron Copland
- Hold Me, Rock Me
- Walkin’ Down That Glory Road–spiritual
- Set Me As a Seal with French horn
- Oye La Musica with percussion
- Come to the Music with percussion
- Can’t Carry These Burdens Alone–jazz spiritual with solos
- Thankful recorded by Barry Manilow with solo
Also in the repertoire will be a ladies’ quartet called Replay, barbershop and close harmony, she said.
“There’s a lot of diversity here,’ director Susan Stuart said. “We performed Oye la Musica and Can’t Carry These Burdens Alone in the spring of 2019. The rest we have never performed. These will be the first concerts of the Brentwood Community Chorus since December 2019. We are so ready to perform for live audiences again!”
Stuart leads members ranging from 16 to 70 years old who, in conjunction with other groups, perform 4-5 times a year. Members, who must be vaccinated, are not paid; “they sing for a love of music rather than a love of money,” she said.
The chorus has been around since 2010, but it wasn’t until 2015 that they became full time. It even performed at Carnegie Hall in New York in 2018.
Potential chorus members don’t have to audition or be able to read music. To join, either go on their website, brentwoodcommunitychorus.com, select the Join Us option, fill out a form and either mail it or email it to brentwoodcommunitychorus@gmail.com, or attend a rehearsal on Tuesdays at the church. There is a $50 registration fee to join.
Stuart said she is “most proud of this chorus for their flexibility, compassion, fortitude and love of music. When I canceled our holiday concerts last December the chorus wanted to continue to rehearse--so we did. We eventually recorded a video of the music that we had been rehearsing. We’d come a long way from rehearsing in a backyard to that night of recording!”
Stuart has vast experience in leading singers. She received her Bachelor’s in Piano Performance from what was then California State University, Hayward. In 1976, she began what would be a 35-year career as the choral director for Liberty High School where she directed five choirs, barbershop quartets, and choruses. In 1995, Stuart was recognized as Teacher of the Year from the Liberty Union High School District. In 2004, she was the Soroptimist Woman of Distinction recipient and California Music Educators Association Bay Section Choral Music Educator of the Year in 2005. In 2008, the City of Brentwood also awarded her and her husband, Bruce, Artists of the Year Award.
If you just want to donate to the choir instead of join, you can:
– Shop at Ace Hardware at the following locations: 8900 Brentwood Blvd., Suite J, in Brentwood, 3100 Main St., Suite 266, in Oakley; 501 Sunset Drive in Antioch, and 125 E. Leland Road in Pittsburg and mention the Brentwood Community Chorus account during your purchase.
– Donate through smile.amazon.com. Sign in to your account using the smile.amazon.com site and a percentage of every qualifying purchase you make will get donated to the chorus as long as you make your purchases through this particular web address.
– Donate directly on the Brentwood Community Chorus website and click the link Support Us.
For more information, visit https://www.brentwoodcommunitychorus.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.