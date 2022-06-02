For the third consecutive year, Brentwood has declared that June would be celebrated as Pride Month to support LGBTQ+ residents.
With the proclamation, the city said it wants to promote ‘visibility, dignity and equity for all people in the community.”
Many cities around the country host Pride celebrations, including parades, music performances, and memorials. These stem from the infamous Stonewall Uprising in 1969.
The Library of Congress website states, “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.”
Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York, was a popular gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community. In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, police raided it, got physically violent with the patrons, and cleared the bar. A crowd of onlookers grew increasingly agitated as they watched Stonewall’s employees and patrons placed under arrest. Eventually, the crowd started throwing rocks, bottles, and other debris at the arresting officers, forcing the officers to barricade themselves in the Inn until backup arrived. By the time additional reinforcements got there, the crowd had grown to about 400 people, and the uprising continued, off and on, for the next five days.
Recent Gallup analytics found that 5.6% of adults living in the United States identify as LGBTQ+, up from 4.5% in 2017. More than half (54.6%) of LGBTQ+ people identify as being bisexual.
While the Stonewall Uprising may have been what kick-started the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, a recent study done by The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for young LGBTQ people, found that 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. That included more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth; 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it; and 73% of LGBTQ youth reported that they have experienced discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity at least once.
Councilwoman Karen Rarey said the Rainbow Community Center in Concord offers resources and support for individuals who are LGBTQ+. Additionally, Brentwood Community United Methodist Church, a member of the Reconciling Ministries Network, holds monthly, virtual LGBTQ+ family support meetings.
For more information about The Trevor Project, visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org/. To view the City of Brentwood’s proclamation, go to https://www.brentwoodca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/5634.
