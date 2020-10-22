The community isn’t sitting idle amid a nationwide spike in social unrest.
Nearly 20 diverse community members have banded together to form the Brentwood Equity Forum, intended to foster safe, open-ended, diverse and inclusive conversations that spur community respect, trust, inclusivity and equity.
The community-based entity, independent of government agencies, is a spinoff of the former Brentwood Diversity Committee that was active for about 10 years, beginning in 2002.
“The reason we brought it back is because there is definitely some unrest in our nation, equity issues, and it’s more than just Black Lives Matter or any one group or interest that you can put your finger on,” said city resident Annette Beckstrand, a forum member. “Community is community, and any time something is inequitable, it’s all wrong.”
It’s expected that the core forum members will hold a monthly public meeting, serving as an opportunity for anyone to express concerns, triumphs or ideas for community improvement.
The forum has no regulatory oversight or authority, but it could spawn ideas for policy change, guest speakers, community events and other actions.
Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen, who says he’ll attend meetings and serve as a forum resource, suggested a Brentwood Diversity Committee-like relaunch after nationwide social unrest was incited in May when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed black Minnesota resident, George Floyd.
“I think it’s a good outlet and a good forum for people if we are missing something in the community,” Hansen said.
A forum steering committee, which included past diversity committee members, influential community leaders and local school district graduates, pored through more than 40 forum applicants, establishing a diverse 16-member group that spans ethnicities, ages, education levels and professions.
The initial group includes Chris Calabrese, Brentwood Union School District’s director of student services; Liberty Union High School District Board member Yolanda Peña-Mendrek; Brentwood Human Resources Director Sukari Beshears; Liberty student and Brentwood mayoral candidate Ryan Raimondi; and a host of others.
But everyone is encouraged to attend and contribute, Beckstrand said.
She added that it’s hard to predict what future topics will arise, as the forum is intended to be open-ended, but possibilities could possibly range from the hottest political topics to the need for additional wheelchair access at a given location.
“I am hoping this forum is another tool to keep us the great place we are, and if we have to knock off a few rough edges from some corners, or we have things to address, that we can become aware and become preemptive and successful,” she said.
The forum, expected to meet the second Monday of each month, will be conducted via Zoom for the time being.
For more information, contact Beckstrand at annette.beckstrand@gmail.com or Beshears at sukaribeshears@gmail.com.
