Local residents and community members have announced the formation of the Brentwood Equity Forum. Working to create an organization that addresses equity in the community, the newly-formed group is comprised of local persons of influence and position in the community.
The first meeting has been scheduled for Monday, October 12, at 5 p.m. The meetings will take place on the second Monday of each month. During this time of limited public meetings, the Brentwood Equity Forum meetings will be held online via Zoom.
The representative selection process included careful consideration of the many qualifications offered and a desire to ensure the group was large enough to have a broad range of perspectives, yet small enough to be effective in carrying forward the objective for the community. The following names have been selected to take a seat on the forum.
If they accept, they will attend the meetings and become part of the process of serving their neighbors.
They are: Kobina Aarkah, Annette Beckstrand, Sukari Beshears, Chris Calabrese,Yolanda Mendrik, Benny Albert, Thuy Dao Jensen Ysaach Habon, Emily Harris, Miya Moore-Felton, Tamara Osivwenu, Ryan Raimondi, Damapreet Singh, April Van Buskirk-Rader, Abraham Villagram and Jennifer Wilson.
For more information, contact Annette Beckstrand at 925-437-496
