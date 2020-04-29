Sunny and warm weather brought shoppers out to the farmers market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Social distancing and the use of face coverings were practiced by most. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
We have been in the midst of a traumatic shelter-in-place during which residents are ordered to quarantine themselves. Fortunately, since access to food supplies is an obvious requirement, farmers markets are considered essential. Even though attendance is down dramatically at our local Brentwood Farmers Market, they are still open for business for residents as a source of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as a number of other direct-sale products.
The market’s location in the midst of our thriving agricultural region provides residents with ready access to farm fresh products including vegetables and fruits offered directly by the farmers who grew and harvested the crops. As harvest time comes, residents will be able to sit down to a platter of steaming golden corn or a bowl of brightly colored cherries that had been growing in a nearby field or grove the day before.
In spite of the dramatically reduced foot traffic and sales every Saturday, the Brentwood market is in a strong position. It had thriving trade 15 years before the coronavirus became an important word in our vocabulary and doubtless will be supplying residents with quality farm and direct-to-market products when our present hardships have become fading memories and are the subject of stories shared by aging people.
Crystal Morfin sold out her supply of homemade cloth face coverings as sunny and warm weather brought shoppers out to the farmers market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Social distancing and the use of face coverings were practiced by most. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Aaliyah Brown takes a break to enjoy her doughnuts as sunny and warm weather brought shoppers out to the farmers market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Social distancing and the use of face coverings were practiced by most. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Rachel Allison and Becky Bloomfield pause for a photo as Sunny and warm weather brought shoppers out to the farmers market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Social distancing and the use of face coverings were practiced by most. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Vicky Little stops for some converation at an appropriate social distance as sunny and warm weather brought shoppers out to the farmers market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Social distancing and the use of face coverings were practiced by most. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Vince Granberg handle the cash while his wife, Penny Granberg, handled sales for their business, Rose Lane Farm, during the farmers market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Social distancing and the use of face coverings were practiced by most. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Aaliyah Brown takes a break to enjoy her doughnuts as sunny and warm weather brought shoppers out to the farmers market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Social distancing and the use of face coverings were practiced by most. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Rachel Allison and Becky Bloomfield pause for a photo as Sunny and warm weather brought shoppers out to the farmers market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Social distancing and the use of face coverings were practiced by most. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Vince Granberg handle the cash while his wife, Penny Granberg, handled sales for their business, Rose Lane Farm, during the farmers market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Social distancing and the use of face coverings were practiced by most. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Brentwood Farmers Market began when the local chamber of commerce responded to the recommendation of the city’s economic development committee. The chamber worked hard to move the market from vision into reality by such tasks as selecting the location plus securing zoning exceptions, business licenses, public safety approvals and so forth.
Opening day, on June 24, 2004, was a grand event! Attendees included farmers, residents, customers and members of the planning committee and city council. All of them were excited about the wonderful enhancement that was coming to downtown Brentwood. The Harvest Time in Brentwood association assisted in ensuring a successful launch by conducting meetings to reassure their members that the market would be a resource for selling their products and not a competitor.
The Brentwood market became the first of a growing number of farmers markets in the county, which in turn was part of a quiet revolution taking place throughout the county. In 1994, there were 1,755 farmers markets in the U.S. By 2013, the number had increased to 4,385 — a 250% increase in fewer than two decades. The pace of growth has increased so that the number has doubled to more than 8,600 during the six years since then. The revolution has reached across the ocean, and more than 550 farmers markets are currently operating throughout the United Kingdom.
Stop by the farmers market next Saturday and see for yourself. A trained palate isn’t required to taste the difference between a tomato harvested two weeks earlier in a field in Central America and one picked the day before on a farm located less than a half-hour drive away. Venders offer more than tomatoes, of course. They include a variety of other products, such as pasture-raised meats, free-range eggs and poultry, heirloom produce and handmade cheeses.
