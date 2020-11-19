Brentwood Golf Club honors veterans
Photo courtesy of Joel Keller

On Nov. 11, the Bentwood Golf Club gave more than 30 veterans a round of free golf to thank them for their service. “I wanted to do something special for the men and women who sacrifice so much for our country,” said Rex Choe, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and an Air Force veteran. The 30 golfers competed for a Callaway Epic Driver valued at $499. The winner, Al Bella of Brentwood, won the driver with a score of 65.5 (including his 11.5 handicap). Pictured, left to right: Shaun Wilson, Proshop staff, Al Bella and Rex Choe, COO, Brentwood Golf Club.

