The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its annual holiday parade this year on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 9 p.m., but with a few modifications.
“It will be a reverse parade,” said coordinator Vicky Little. “That means the parade floats will be parked on the side of the road in the downtown parking spots, and we will take reservations for vehicles to be able to drive through the middle of the street and look at the parade on the left and right.”
This year’s theme is The Holiday Express and centers around the classic Christmas film, “The Polar Express.” Little said parade participants would incorporate pieces of the movie in floats and décor throughout the parade to keep things interactive and exciting. She also encouraged those driving through to wear pajamas and sip hot cocoa.
The Holiday Drive Through Parade is a free event and is a collaboration among the chamber, the City of Brentwood, the Downtown Coalition, 110 Magazine, the Rotary Club of Brentwood, The Press and other local businesses.
Vehicles must be registered to drive through and the city is limited to 750 cars. To register, visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_ParadeRegister.
To sign up for booths or floats, visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_ParadeBooth.
