Brentwood honors its own at gala

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Citizen of the Year Chris Romero poses with his award at the Celebrate Brentwood gala on July 30.

The stars were out in Brentwood on July 30 as local residents, business owners and volunteers gathered for an Academy Awards-style ceremony honoring the Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Celebrate Brentwood award winners.

The buffet dinner and awards ceremony were held at the Brentwood Community Center with The Press Publisher Greg Robinson as master of ceremonies. Tanya Aviles, a member of the Chamber board of directors, was event chairperson.

“During the nomination process, I got to learn about many individuals, companies and organizations and the different ways they have contributed to help make their community a better place to live,” Aviles said of the ceremony. “There are so many people that are doing amazing things every day. Events like Celebrating Brentwood shine a very deserving spotlight onto these special people.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.