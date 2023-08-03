Brentwood honors its own at gala

The stars were out in Brentwood on July 30 as local residents, business owners and volunteers gathered for an Academy Awards-style ceremony honoring the Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Celebrate Brentwood award winners.
The buffet dinner and awards ceremony were held at the Brentwood Community Center with The Press Publisher Greg Robinson as master of ceremonies. Tanya Aviles, a member of the Chamber board of directors, was event chairperson.
“During the nomination process, I got to learn about many individuals, companies and organizations and the different ways they have contributed to help make their community a better place to live,” Aviles said of the ceremony. “There are so many people that are doing amazing things every day. Events like Celebrating Brentwood shine a very deserving spotlight onto these special people.”
In a break from previous years when winners were announced ahead of the gala, the chamber opted for an Oscars-influenced ceremony, announcing three nominees in each of the six categories in advance and revealing the winners at the gala itself.
This year’s winners were:
- Youth of the Year:Owen Spishock
- Employee of the Year: Leticia Cordero of Bill Brandt Ford
- Citizen of the Year: Chris Romero
- Start-Up of the Year: Resilient Health Care
- Business of the Year: Brentwood Craft Beer & Cider
- Non-Profit of the Year: Rotary Club of Brentwood
“I am overjoyed by the amount of love and support I have gotten from the community,” Owen Spishock said of his win. “It’s amazing to see how a community can come together and support one another.”
Other award winners said they were equally honored by the recognition.
“This is a huge honor for our organization and all of our members, past and present,” Dan Torres said on behalf of Rotary. Torres was the non-profit’s president in 2022. “It was a privilege to serve as our club’s president, and I am proud to see our members get this recognition.”
Chris Romero said he was “extremely honored” to have received the award for his volunteer efforts with a number of organizations, including Stand Down at the Delta, Sons of the American Legion and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
“I have always felt that I was just your ordinary citizen,” he said. “However, as I shook hands and listened to my bio [at the ceremony], it was then I understood why there were multiple nominations for me.”
Employee of the Year Leticia Cordero described herself as "happy beyond words" after her win.
"Seeing the proud look in my family's eyes when I was up receiving the award gave me a feeling of accomplishment like I've never felt before."
Cordero is an employee at Bill Brandt Ford on Brentwood Boulevard and said the recognitions is one of the reasons she loves working there.
"I take pride in what I do and I genuinely love what I do," she said. "I treat my guests as family and always give 100%."
Recognizing Brentwood’s finest is important because it inspires others to take action, according to Chamber of Commerce President Denise Duran.
“Celebrate Brentwood recognizes the dedication and heart of individuals and organizations who are committed to building a vibrant and dynamic community that benefits all,” she said. “Honoring the people in our neighborhood who are making a positive impact on our community epitomizes the purpose of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, which is: Building Business. Building Community.”
Duran complimented Aviles for putting together an event that received such strong community support. Aviles said the event is about creating positive community involvement.
“We are living in a divisive time where differences in opinions can tear communities apart, furthering the divide,” Aviles said. “Events like Celebrating Brentwood focus instead on what’s going right in our community which, in turn builds morale and provides inspiration to others to want to get involved and contribute in a positive manner.”
