Brentwood honored its own Friday, March 6, during the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce’s annual A Black & White Affair awards gala held at McCauley Estate Vineyards in Brentwood. Honorees included, left to right: Chamber of Commerce past co-president Jacquelyn Wright; Ambassador of the Year, Lucky Chan; Business of the Year Del Sol Energy, owners Josh Aldrich and Matt Turnville; Citizen of the Year, Officer Mike Rucker; Nonprofit of the Year, Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, artistic director Helen Dixon; Director of the Year, Gerald Johnson; and Chamber of Commerce past co-president Tricia Piquero.
