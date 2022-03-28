Brentwood’s Jewish community recently celebrated Purim, a Jewish holiday meant to commemorate the salvation of the Jewish people from being slain at the hands of Haman, an adviser to the Persian king in ancient times. Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta.
Brentwood’s Jewish community recently celebrated the holiday of Purim with help from the Chabad of the Delta.
Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people from being slain at the hands of Haman, an advisor to the Persian king in ancient times. The story is part of the Book of Esther in both the Torah and Christian Bible.
An all-ages feast was held on March 17 at the Chabad to observe the holiday, featuring food, drink and traditional desserts such as 3-cornered Hamantaschen cookies. For those who could not be in attendance, volunteers also packaged and delivered “beautifully wrapped treats” to Jewish homes in the area, according to a statement by the organization.
“It was a royal celebration as a happy throng of the Brentwood Jewish community of all ages gathered at Chabad of the Delta to celebrate Purim on (that) evening,” the statement reads in part. “The theme was ‘Purim in the Palace’ and everyone had a blast, eating traditional 3-cornered Hamantaschen cookies, a royal feast and imbibing festive drinks created by the bartender!”
“As we all know, joy is best when it is shared,” Mashie Goldshmid, program director for Chabad of the Delta, wrote of the event. “Thank you to our wonderful volunteers.”
The Chabad of the Delta is one of more than 3,000 branches of an international organization involved with Jewish education and outreach programs. It has previously held other popular community events such as a Chanukah celebration featuring blues music in December and a pop-up Kosher Jewish deli in February. The local group is led by Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid and his wife, Mashie Goldshmid.
