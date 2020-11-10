The popular Friends used book sale will return Nov. 14 with a special sale organized by The Friends of the Brentwood Library in cooperation with the City of Brentwood.
The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the library, 104 Oak St., Brentwood. The group will offer paperbacks for $0.50 each or four for $1. The sale will also feature individually priced Thanksgiving and holiday books for children and adults.
“We’re excited to be able to hold the sale as we have many wonderful books that we have been unable to offer since the library has not been open for walk-in patrons,” said Charlotte Allison, Friends Bookshop Coordinator. “We are grateful for the city’s help in arranging this sale and will be following the usual COVID-19 protocols.”
For more information, call 925-513-9414.
