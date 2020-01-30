After nearly a decade as the public face of the Brentwood Library, Liz Fuller, senior community library manager, is ready for her next challenge.
Fuller recently accepted a position as library services manager in Martinez. Her new job requires her to oversee all volunteer services; the adult literacy program, entitled Project Second Chance; and all planning for adult, teen and children’s county-wide library events.
“It’s a new position that the library created that’s a step between the senior community manager, which I am now, and a deputy. So it’s a new middle layer there,” said Fuller. “I think this new job will set up some challenges for me. I’m excited.”
Fuller’s last day in Brentwood will be Friday, Jan. 31, but she will still be available as a support system for the following one to two months as officials search for a candidate to fill her position.
She became involved at the Brentwood Library as a senior community library manager in 2011, organizing community events and working with her staff to keep everything running smoothly.
“I think as any manager of a library, that’s part of your role –– to work with the groups that support the library,” said Fuller. “So I go to the Foundation and Friends of the (Brentwood) Library meetings, I ask for stuff if we need supplies ... I try to be as involved with the community as possible.”
With more than 28 years of experience as a library professional, Fuller’s impact ripples through the community.
“Liz has always shown her leadership to be at places that matter for the library,” said William Harms, Friends of the Brentwood Library member. “I feel Liz is very supportive of the work of volunteers in the library. Her support makes it feel like volunteering for the Friends and the Foundation is a worthwhile thing for me to do.”
While community members are sad to see Fuller go, they are appreciative of the work she has put in to the community over these past nine years and excited to see her future successes as a library services manager in Martinez.
“Liz is always very supportive and involved in the community. She goes to all of the activities, is a very hard worker and always wants what’s best for her staff and the public,” said Diane Alexander, Foundation and Friends of the Brentwood Library president. “I’m sad to see her go but am very appreciative for what’s she’s done for the community.”
