The Brentwood Library will host a special online event with author Phelicia Lang as she reads from her beginner reader book, “Tay and the Hot Day,” on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.
The recording will be free to stream for a limited time at youtube.com/theccclib, or at facebook.com/ccclib. This special event is brought to you by the Friends of the Brentwood Library.
Phelicia Lang is a Bay Area educator and reading specialist with 16 years of experience in the field of literacy. She is the creator of Me on the Page, a publishing company dedicated to portraying diverse characters and encouraging literacy in young readers. Lang has written six books in the Tay early-reader series and two in a second series featuring a bilingual character named Mari.
The Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. The library is open Tuesday 1 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the Brentwood Library at 925-516-5290 or visit ccclib.org. Follow Brentwood Library on Facebook or Instagram to learn about future events.
