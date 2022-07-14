Brentwood Lions Club welcomes new board

The Brentwood Lions Club recently celebrated its 93rd year of existence at DeLuna Ranch in Brentwood.

The Brentwood Lions Club celebrated its 93rd installation of officers on July 9 at the DeLuna Ranch.

This year‘s awards included Renee and Maggie DeLuna receiving a district award for Lifetime Achievement and for the many years of hosting the Special Kids Day event at their property.

This year‘s president, Phil Avila, who along with his wife, Laura, were awarded the District Couple of the year and the Kay K. Fukushima award for their volunteerism.

Past president Dave Cirulli and his wife, Jinni, were bestowed the Melvin Jones award for their many years of service and for being major donors.

Lilyan Sequeira was honored with the Lion of the Year award for her commitment and dedication to the Brentwood Lions Club as club secretary and newsletter editor.

“The Brentwood Lions Club has been serving the Brentwood community since 1929. And as the newly installed president, I will continue this amazing legacy,” Avila said.

The Lions Club is one of the oldest service clubs in the Brentwood area helping people with vision problems through education on diabetes and other diseases that affect eyesight. The Lions are big supporters of the Brentwood Regional Community Chest and many other local nonprofits.

Their motto is “We Serve.” Lions are part of a global service network, doing whatever is necessary to help local communities. Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members with approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.

For more information on the Brentwood Lions club call 925-587-3783 or go to https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/brentwoodca.

The board officers for 2022-’23 are:

President – Phil Avila

Immediate Past President and LCIF Coordinator – Dave Ciruli

1st Vice President – Skip Zehnder

2nd Vice President – Billy Vance

Secretary – Lilyan Sequeira

Treasurer – Laura Avila

Marketing Communications Chair – Chad Stone

Service Chairperson: Jinni Ciruli

Membership Chairperson – Dave Ciruli

Tail Twister – Fred Ginsler

Program Coordinator – Danny Raymond

Lion Tamer – Rod Linn

1st Year Director – Barbara Pilling

1st Year Director – John Meyer

2nd Year Director – Maggie DeLuna

2nd Year Director – Liz Ramirez

Lifetime Director – Rene DeLuna

