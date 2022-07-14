Brentwood Lions Club welcomes new board

Brentwood Lions Club President Phil Avila (far left), Lifetime Director Rene DeLuna (center) and Darlene Ridle are seen at the Brentwood Lions Club 93rd annual installation of officers on July 9.
Brentwood Lions Club President Phil Avila (front left) is seen at the Brentwood Lions Club 93rd annual installation of officers on July 9.
The Brentwood Lions Club Officers are seen at the 93rd annual installation of officers.
Lifetime Director Rene DeLuna, Second Year Director Maggie DeLuna, President Phil Avila and First Vice President Skip Zehnder are seen at the 93rd Annual Installation of Officers on July 9
Brentwood Lions Secretary Lilyan Sequeira is seen with Immediate Past President Dave Ciruli at the 93rd annual installation of officers on July 9.
President Phil Avila, Treasurer Laura Avila and Immediate Past President Dave Ciruli are seen at the 93rd annual installation of officers on July 9.
From Left: Jinni and Dave Ciruli and Phil and Laura Avila are seen at the 93rd annual installation of officers on July 9.
From left: Phil Avila, Dave Ciruli and Laura Avila are seen at the 93rd annual installation of officers on July 9.
This year‘s awards included Renee and Maggie DeLuna receiving a district award for Lifetime Achievement and for the many years of hosting the Special Kids Day event at their property.
This year‘s president, Phil Avila, who along with his wife, Laura, were awarded the District Couple of the year and the Kay K. Fukushima award for their volunteerism.
Past president Dave Cirulli and his wife, Jinni, were bestowed the Melvin Jones award for their many years of service and for being major donors.
Lilyan Sequeira was honored with the Lion of the Year award for her commitment and dedication to the Brentwood Lions Club as club secretary and newsletter editor.
“The Brentwood Lions Club has been serving the Brentwood community since 1929. And as the newly installed president, I will continue this amazing legacy,” Avila said.
The Lions Club is one of the oldest service clubs in the Brentwood area helping people with vision problems through education on diabetes and other diseases that affect eyesight. The Lions are big supporters of the Brentwood Regional Community Chest and many other local nonprofits.
Their motto is “We Serve.” Lions are part of a global service network, doing whatever is necessary to help local communities. Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members with approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.
