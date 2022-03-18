The community will get the chance to meet fiction and nonfiction authors in downtown Brentwood during the Brentwood Literary Stroll on April 3.
Ten fiction and nonfiction authors will meet with participants at different restaurants and businesses throughout downtown Brentwood from 1 to 4 p.m.
The public can hear children’s stories right from the authors who wrote them. There will be three children’s book authors located at the Brentwood Library Community Room at 104 Oak St. in Brentwood. Authors are also scheduled to appear at Chelsea Fusion, CoCo Wine Company, Corcoran Global Living, Dino’s Sandwich Shop, Harry’s Wine Depot & Tavern, La Fuente, Roadees Cafe, Sip and Scoop, VFW Brentwood and Zephyr’s.
Attending authors are expected to include Tamim Ansary, Steven Burchik, Matthew Félix, Joey Garcia, Dan Hanel, Carol A. Jensen, Steven Kent Mirassou, Suzy Quenneville-Orpin, Sarah Sundin, Vicki L. Ward, Carolyn Joyce Dodds, Claudia Hull and Phelicia Lang.
Any Contra Costa County COVID-19 mandates in place on April 3 will be followed.
The day of the event, tickets will be exchanged for a wristband that will be entrance into the different venues. Check-in tables will be located in front of the Brentwood Library, 104 Oak St. and also at the corner of Oak and First streets. Attendees can begin checking in at 12:30 p.m.
This event is presented by Friends of the Brentwood Library and supported with a grant from the City of Brentwood. For more information, visit to www.brentwoodlibraryfoundation.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.