Private Brady Peterson

Brady Peterson, a Brentwood local, recently graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, on Jan. 30, 2020, with the rank of private, from 2nd Battalion Fox Company 2122. He was recruited from the Brentwood office by Sgt. Camberos. Brady has a passion for serving his country, and his mother and family could not be more proud of his recent achievement. They are wishing him the best of luck at his next stage of training and duty station to follow.

