Brentwood resident Frank Pettinger has been holding onto a treasure that he's just now sharing with the world.
Pettinger recently published “Cross Bearers”, a manuscript written by his father, Ernest Pettinger, about his experience during World War II.
“Cross Bearers” details Pettinger’s journey as a 33-year-old drafted into the U.S. Army from 1942-to 1945.
“He gave me this manuscript (sometimes when I was a teenager) and said, ‘This is my story and I’d like you to publish it,” Frank said.
Frank decided to self-publish on Amazon. He converted his father’s 300-page manuscript, written on loose onion-skin paper, into a digital format.
Although Frank helped edit and finish parts his father could not, he credits the manuscript solely to his father.
“I put it in storage and when I retired I said ‘Okay, this is the time to do it.’” Frank said, “If you asked me who the author was, it was my father, Ernest Pettinger.”
Ernest started his journey as a draftee in the Desert Center Training Camp in Death Valley, California, before going to North Carolina, Sydney, Australia, then Milne Bay and Numfoor in New Guinea, and lastly, Mindoro and Mindanao in the Philippines.
Rather than the battles that occurred during WWII, “Cross Bearers” focuses on Pettinger’s exposure to racial and religious biases, a stark contrast to his life in California during the 1940s.
As Ernest claims, Black people living in California were not subjected to segregation, so when he was stationed in the South, he observed racism for the first time.
“His quest was to understand and clarify racial and religious inequalities that existed in the military in the war, in the navy, in the actual Black platoons that he encountered and the stories that he irked from the Black soldiers about how their life was.” Frank said.
Ernest talks about the soldiers’ homesickness, their leisurely activities, and loneliness of his own, especially his desire to see Betty, Ernest's wife at the time, and his son's mother.
In one section of the book, Ernest , as a 33-year old white man, reflects on not being permitted to eat in the officer’s eating room at a restaurant, and compares it to Black folks being restricted to eat in the Whites Only section.
Later, he details in the hospital, where he observed that white and Black people were being provided for together, and talks about how it was not the case outside the hospital.
“What. an. ordeal. Wow, he went through so much, he didn’t have any choice.” Frank said. “I associate this with his longing and his loneliness, not knowing about the future and all the extremes that he endured in the desert center, advances training center.”
Despite detailing his WWII experience in his manuscript, Pettinger never talked about the war.
He was not known to keep in touch with any individuals he encountered during the war.
“He never talked about the war and so it seems to me that he wanted to put that behind him. He put that behind him by writing this book.” Frank said. “He was a really good story teller but he never told any of the stories that are in the book or the manuscript to me.”
“Cross Bearers” by Ernest Pettinger is available on Amazon.
