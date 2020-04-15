Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor donates blood during a Red Cross blood drive organized at the Brentwood Community Center, Thursday, April 9. According to Taylor, all available time slots were reserved within hours after the drive was announced. For more information on blood drive events, visit www.redcross.org.
