East County paused this week to recognize and honor the men and women who died while defending the country during Memorial Day ceremonies in Brentwood and Oakley.
The City of Brentwood held their annual Memorial Day ceremony at Union Cemetery, Monday, May 30, 2022. The event featured Heritage High School's JROTC, various speakers, and a rifle and bugle salute. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Oakley Ceremony
Oakley's Memorial Day ceremony was held at Civic Center Plaza.
Oakley Ceremony
Oakley Ceremony
Oakley Ceremony
“We extend our shared gratitude to the brave souls who so cherished this country and its values that they made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Oakley Mayor Randy Pope during that city’s event at Civic Center Plaza. “It is also my hope that this event may in some way serve to comfort and bring solace to the family members. colleagues, and friends of these heroes.”
Brentwood
Brentwood’s ceremony at Union Cemetery was hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10789 and Marine Corps League (MCL) 1155. It began with the presentation of the colors by Heritage High School’s JROTC, followed by the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. The invocation was given by MCL 1155 Chaplain Clarence Lewis. Guest speakers included Union Cemetery District Chairperson Patricia Bristow, Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant, VFW supporter Hannah Smith, MCL 1155 Commandant Don Hester, and VFW 10789 Commander Stephen Smith. Lewis gave the benediction. The ceremony closed with MCL 1155 Color Guard’s rifle salute and bugle rendition of Taps.
Oakley
In Oakley, amidst a crowd of spectators gathered around the plaza, Freedom High School’s choir performed the Star Spangled Banner and America The Beautiful; Heritage High School’s United States Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps presented the colors; the Sea Scouts sang the Pledge of Allegiance; O’Hara Park Middle School students presented a remembrance wreath and Pastor Bob Roche of Oakley’s Green Leaves Church recited an opening prayer and a closing benediction.
Charles Immekus, secretary of the board of directors of the nonprofit Veterans of Oakley, asked the crowd to never forget those who sacrificed themselves for their country.
“I ask humbly that you remember and honor them with your actions today and every day,” he said.
The somber ceremony ended with a volley salute conducted by The Marine Corps League Detachment 1155 and the performance of Taps by American Legion Post 202 as spectators filed out of Civic Center Plaza in silent tribute.
