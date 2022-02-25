When the Brentwood Police Department decided to host a community event, they didn’t need to look any further than Vicky Little, owner of Sip and Scoop. The popular downtown establishment hosted Ice Cream with an Officer on the evening of Feb. 18. But then came a benevolent surprise for both.
Brentwood Police asked Little if she wanted to be involved in this community event. “Of course I said ‘yes’,” said Little. “It’s very exciting to offer some really fun activities for the kids, and who doesn’t love something free?”
Emma Guerrero came for the ice cream, but was happy to take a moment to have her photo taken with Officer Laughridge at the Ice Cream with an Officer event hosted by Sip and Scoop in downtown Brentwood, Friday, February 18, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Girl Scout Troop 30634 were on hand to take care of all your cookie cravings at the Ice Cream with an Officer event at Sip and Scoop in downtown Brentwood, Friday, February 18, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Coupons for free ice cream were handed out to all youth attending the Ice Cream with an Officer event at Sip and Scoop in downtown Brentwood, Friday, February 18, 2022. The cost of the ice cream was generously covered by the local organization Wall of Heroes. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood PD's Officer Laughridge hands out junior officer stickers during the Ice Cream with an Officer event at Sip and Scoop in downtown Brentwood, Friday, February 18, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Owner of Sip and Scoop Vicky Little, Officer Laughridge, Captain Herbert, and Wall of Heroes CEO Jessie LaChance-Mellan at the Ice Cream with an Officer event at Sip and Scoop in downtown Brentwood, Friday, February 18, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Coupons for free ice cream were handed out to all youth attending the Ice Cream with an Officer event at Sip and Scoop in downtown Brentwood, Friday, February 18, 2022. The cost of the ice cream was generously covered by the local organization Wall of Heroes. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
BPD Police Explorers' acting captain Stephanie Redding and Officer Laughridge strike a pose with Charlotte Lang, 11, at the Ice Cream with an Officer event at Sip and Scoop in downtown Brentwood, Friday, February 18, 2022. Lang wants to follow in her dad's footsteps by becoming a police officer when she grows up. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
William Edwards, 7, took a little extra time to make a thank you card, which he then gave to PIO Lietenant O'Grodnick during the Ice Cream with an Officer event at Sip and Scoop in downtown Brentwood, Friday, February 18, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Then came the surprise.
The original plan was for Brentwood Police and Sip and Scoop to split the cost of the ice cream for the event that attracted about 300 people. Jessie LaChance-Mellan with Wall of Heroes stepped in and donated the full amount. The Wall of Heroes website states, “Our charitable mission is to provide support to dispatch, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement and corrections, military, and their K-9s.” “She is so generous, and we are just so lucky to have them in our community,” Little said.
