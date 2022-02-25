Police event gets surprise

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Brentwood Police Officer Lindzie Laughridge hands out junior officer stickers during the Ice Cream with an Officer event at Sip and Scoop in downtown.

When the Brentwood Police Department decided to host a community event, they didn’t need to look any further than Vicky Little, owner of Sip and Scoop. The popular downtown establishment hosted Ice Cream with an Officer on the evening of Feb. 18. But then came a benevolent surprise for both.

Brentwood Police asked Little if she wanted to be involved in this community event. “Of course I said ‘yes’,” said Little. “It’s very exciting to offer some really fun activities for the kids, and who doesn’t love something free?”

Then came the surprise.

The original plan was for Brentwood Police and Sip and Scoop to split the cost of the ice cream for the event that attracted about 300 people. Jessie LaChance-Mellan with Wall of Heroes stepped in and donated the full amount. The Wall of Heroes website states, “Our charitable mission is to provide support to dispatch, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement and corrections, military, and their K-9s.” “She is so generous, and we are just so lucky to have them in our community,” Little said.

