Honoring their own
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Police Chief Tom Hansen congratulates Officer of the Year recipient Officer Matt King during the Brentwood Police Department’s annual recognition ceremony Thursday, Jan. 30. Honorees included: Support Staff of the Year Jackie Hussain, Volunteer of the Year Cecilia Schieber and Explorer of the Year Hunter Hammond.

[Photos] Brentwood Police Department annual recognition ceremony

