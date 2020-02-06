Police Chief Tom Hansen congratulates Officer of the Year recipient Officer Matt King during the Brentwood Police Department’s annual recognition ceremony Thursday, Jan. 30. Honorees included: Support Staff of the Year Jackie Hussain, Volunteer of the Year Cecilia Schieber and Explorer of the Year Hunter Hammond.
