Brentwood police mingle with neighbors

Wyatt K., 3, and Hank H., 5, hang out on Aug. 2 with Brentwood Police Capt. Walter O’Grodnick at the National Night Out celebration on Savory Drive. National Night Out is celebrated annually on the first Tuesday in August. However, due to several scheduling conflicts, Brentwood chose to hold theirs on Wednesday. National Night Out is meant to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community, according to their website.
