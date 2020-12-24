Feeding the needy
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Lilian Rodriguez handed out frozen turkeys as the Brentwood Regional Community Chest (BRCC) distributed toys and food to families in need in Brentwood, Saturday, Dec. 19. The BRCC supported more than 500 families with this year’s donation drive.

