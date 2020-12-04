The Brentwood Regional Community Chest (BRCC) hosted the first of two drive-thru drop off events to collect toys for the holiday season .
Volunteers Jane Rodriguez, Dana Eaton, Santa (aka Joel Bryant), Lill Pierce, Chief Tom Hansen and Dirk Zeigler collected toys during the first event, sponsored by the BRCC in Brentwood, on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The next event will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 from noon - 2 p.m. at 400 Guthrie Lane in Brentwood. The BRCC is collecting unwrapped toys for children aged 0 - 18 for 500 families in need this year.
