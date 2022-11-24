Brentwood Community Chest logo

The last day to register for food and clothing assistance for the upcoming holiday is Monday, Dec. 5, from 3-4 p.m. at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane.

Identification and proof of residency, as well as face masks, are required for registration. Registration is limited to 500, and is open to families and individuals who are residents of Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron or Discovery Bay.

For more information, visit www.brcchest.org.

