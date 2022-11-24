The last day to register for food and clothing assistance for the upcoming holiday is Monday, Dec. 5, from 3-4 p.m. at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane.
Identification and proof of residency, as well as face masks, are required for registration. Registration is limited to 500, and is open to families and individuals who are residents of Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron or Discovery Bay.
For more information, visit www.brcchest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.