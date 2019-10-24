The Brentwood Regional Community Chest’s (BRCC) holiday food and toy basket program is set for Dec. 21, 2019. Pre-registration is required, as well as identification and proof of residency. BRCC will not share any personal or family information with any outside organization or agency. They use this information only for holiday giving.
It is limited to 500 registrations, and Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Bethel Island residents only. Residents of Oakley are served by Friends of Oakley. Registration will be at the Brentwood Senior Center, 193 Griffith Lane, in Brentwood. For dates and more information, visit www.brcchest.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.