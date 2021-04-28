“If you’re not all in, you’re not in at all.”
Brentwood resident and entrepreneur Martin Sawa lives by this principle, a mantra artfully woven throughout his recently published memoir, “The Other Side of Success: Money and Meaning in the Golden State.”
Sawa sat down with The Press on a sunny Tuesday morning in the backyard of his Brentwood home, with the faint sounds of residential development in the background: the final phase of homes being constructed in Sawa’s neighborhood. The noise feels appropriate, as Sawa’s story is intertwined with commercial real estate and development.
After growing up the son of penniless Ukrainian immigrants, Sawa impulsively quit his day job for a commission-only sales position, completely reinventing himself and taking a piece of the high-stakes commercial real estate market in the Bay Area in the 1980s. His memoir tells how the Bay Area grew to become the real estate behemoth it is, from a perspective only an insider and serial entrepreneur can provide — with a refreshing dash of honesty not often found in business memoirs.
From the first chapter of his memoir, it’s evident that Sawa has a talent for storytelling. He spent nearly five years learning how to write, taking courses in creative writing and screenplay writing. While working on Sawa’s fourth screenplay, a developmental editor asked if he had ever considered penning a memoir.
“My personal life was far more interesting than my business life,” he laughs. Sawa initially dismissed the idea, calling it a vanity project. He considered a business biography, but “compared to Elon Musk or Phil Knight, I’m not going to add anything.”
“What most business bios didn’t have though, was an interesting story. It was usually about a rich male overcoming obstacles in the course of business and becoming wealthy. It’s predictable, though. You never really get to know their personal life, and what effect that had.”
“It’s a one-dimensional story,” he finishes.
Once Sawa committed to the idea of writing his story, he next had to decide how truthful he wanted to be — a process that took a few weeks of introspection. Sawa’s decision to be honest is refreshing. He doesn’t hold back any punches but gets into the good, bad and ugly from his past, reliving memories and mistakes, sharing stories that family and friends weren’t aware of. Dedicating oneself fully to executing a decision is a principle that Sawa lives by and is woven throughout the book. Five years and 85,000 words later, The Other Side of Success is a testament to the no-holds-barred life Sawa has led.
Much like his book, Sawa is an old-school entrepreneur who’s an open book, if you’re willing to open the pages and give it a chance. He has a lot to share, and share he does.
“The entrepreneurial life is tough. It’s not 9-to-5. If you’re used to a paycheck every week or every month, if you’re unwilling to do whatever it takes to get to the next step, it’s not for you. You need to evaluate yourself closely.”
In fall 2019, Sawa and his wife made the decision to move back to Brentwood from Texas, where they had been living. In moving back to East County to be near their children and grandchildren, Brentwood stood out. “Environmentally, we’re on the urban edge. We looked at a lot of different places, but (Brentwood) had a good combination of factors.”
Though Sawa is now retired, he can’t turn off the brain that spent so many decades developing land and projects. Living in Brentwood, he has a few observations.
“There’s a lot of things that could have been done earlier to shape the direction [of Brentwood.] Geographically, you’re on the edge [of the commute corridor]. Trying to get engineers to move out here, or some large tech company, isn’t going to happen.” He’s hopeful that the city’s Innovation Center Master Plan will be a boon for the area.
Doubling down on transportation and mixed-use buildings are Sawa’s recommendations for the city going forward. One of Brentwood’s biggest obstacles to development isn’t itself, but its neighbor. It’s a unique perspective from a man who spent half his life focused on commercial real estate.
“No matter what Brentwood does, if Antioch builds out it’ll create impacts over which Brentwood has no control,” Sawa says.
When asked if he has any interest in getting involved with the city of Brentwood and coming out of retirement, Sawa chuckles.
“I’ve sat in meetings for six to eight hours. I don’t need to do that now.”
“The Other Side of Success: Money and Meaning in the Golden State” is available for purchase on Amazon and Kindle.
