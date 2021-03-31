Liberty High School graduate and former Brentwood mayoral candidate Ryan Raimondi has been selected to receive the César E. Chávez Youth Hall of Fame Award for leadership and civic engagement.
“We honor the memory of César E. Chávez and continue his commitment to fight for social justice and for those who can’t fight for themselves,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We also recognize our 2021 Youth Hall of Fame awardees, highlighting deserving teens and their commitment to community and service.”
The Youth Hall of Fame Awards presentation acknowledges outstanding Contra Costa County teens who demonstrate excellence in one of six categories: Good Samaritan, Leadership and Civic Engagement, Middle School Rising Star, Perseverance, Teamwork and Volunteerism.
Fellow East County student, Chris Garcia of Antioch High School, was also recognized with the Good Samaritan award.
Raimondi was recognized for his work founding the Youth and Government group while he was at Liberty, as well for his work with the local Youth Commission.
The award selection committee saw that Raimondi exhibited all of the necessary qualities in a youth leader focused on moving his community forward.
Additionally, they noted that the award is not granted annually, but only when deserving individuals are identified.
Raimondi’s work with the Youth Commission helped reward local businesses for supporting Brentwood youth and their activities.
The Liberty High School Youth and Government group provided opportunities for students to get involved in important processes like writing and proposing bills. It also included conferences where students from across California gathered and debated a variety of current issues.
“The program gave students an opportunity to be involved on a political level that really isn’t available to most students,” Raimondi said.
Raimondi’s peers within the program were also involved in his campaign for Brentwood mayor this prior voting term.
“Essentially that program was the springboard for why I ran for mayor,” Raimondi stated.
Raimondi’s work with the Youth Commission has also established him as a community leader.
“When I received the award, I had started my second term as chairman of the program, and one of the big things we did was to establish a youth-friendly business program, which still exists today,” Raimondi said.
Burgis presented the award to Raimondi.
“Ryan is a compassionate and dedicated leader who cares for his community, so much so that he has even run for mayor of Brentwood. I’m sure that he will continue to be an active public servant and leader,” she said.
While Raimondi does not currently have future plans for local government, he is awaiting college acceptances and hopes to continue to help people around him.
“I’m incredibly grateful and humble to get this award,” he said. “I didn’t know this award existed when I started. My passion is really to serve people.”
