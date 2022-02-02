After many years of perfecting his craft as a bladesmith, Brentwood resident Robert Taylor decided to compete on the show Forged In Fire on the History channel to see if he had what it takes to win.
Turns out, he’s a winner.
Taylor won the American reality competition show that showcases bladesmiths who test their skills in a series of challenges, competing for a $10,000 reward and title of Forged In Fire champion.
Taylor appeared on season 8, episode 37, Damascus 500, which aired last Dec. 22, when he competed against three other contestants in molding blades, forming sturdy handles, and constructing a sword previously used in history, taking most bladesmiths out of their comfort zones.
“Winning the show was great, It’s kinda weird being like a semi-celebrity,” Taylor said. “I just started making blades, Blue Night Knives, and I am just going to retire and make knives.”.
From working in family construction for 20 years to transitioning into law enforcement, making blades has been a hobby for Taylor as an escape from his daily work schedule.
“Doing 15 years in the sheriff’s department now and I was like, ‘I want to get back to doing something with my hands,’ so I took up bladesmithing,” said Taylor.
Taylor said he enjoyed the whole show experience.
“They showed us the sword we were supposed to build from history, which was a Mesopotanian Sickle Sword. It's actually a bronze age weapon. So they showed us the sword and gave us a sheet of parameters we are supposed to meet,” said Taylor.
Before securing a spot on the show, Taylor had to endure a six-month selection process before he was chosen. Background checks and various interviews determined which bladesmiths were eligible
In addition to the challenges of building a blade, heat came into play, Taylor said.
“The sets are always super hot,” he said. “On the first round they actually shut us down for an hour, they didn't show it because it got too hot. It was 100 degrees outside and 130 degrees in the forge.”.
Despite long hours and hot temperatures, Taylor endured while competing, and he came out victorious as his blades passed each challenge.
Since his victory on the show, Taylor said many opportunities have opened up for his career, such as invitations to the Texas blade show, increased sales in his new business, Blue Night Knives, in Brentwood; and possibility to compete in the future championship round of Forged In Fire soon to come.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
