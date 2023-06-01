Brentwood residents celebrate Indian heritage at festival

Photo courtesy of Muktangan

Various cultural performances showcased local talents during Summerfest on May 21.

A non-profit organization in Brentwood ushered summer in early with a multicultural and multilingual festival showcasing the various cultures of India.

The “Summerfest 2023” on May 21 at the Brentwood City Park aimed to bring together people from the different communities in Brentwood and celebrate the Indian heritage and culture.

Despite being a hot day, the event attracted an estimated 100 people throughout the day who came to enjoy the cultural medley performed by various groups and artists and filled their tummies with delectable cuisine and shopped at the stalls that sold jewelry and apparel.

