Brentwood residents celebrate Indian heritage at festival

A non-profit organization in Brentwood ushered summer in early with a multicultural and multilingual festival showcasing the various cultures of India.
The “Summerfest 2023” on May 21 at the Brentwood City Park aimed to bring together people from the different communities in Brentwood and celebrate the Indian heritage and culture.
Despite being a hot day, the event attracted an estimated 100 people throughout the day who came to enjoy the cultural medley performed by various groups and artists and filled their tummies with delectable cuisine and shopped at the stalls that sold jewelry and apparel.
Muktangan, the non-profit that organized the festival, hopes to bring together the community through such social and cultural events to put Brentwood on the map of the Bay Area.
Muktangan means ‘courtyard’ in Bengali.
“We are very inclusive and we represent the different states and cultures of India and we welcome everybody with open arms,” said Muktangan secretary Priyanka Ghosh Bagchi. “We want to showcase South Asian local talents and introduce the Indian culture to residents in Brentwood and the world.”
Bagchi said the idea for the Summerfest was to celebrate the Poila Baishakh or Bengali New Year.
“It marks the beginning of the new year but we wanted to bring it together with a twist, hence we organized the Summerfest,” said Bagchi.
The Brentwood Police Department also had a booth during the festival to help raise awareness and strengthen their relationship with the community.
Kaushik Lankoji, 15, said events like these provide a great learning experience for everyone.
“It is a great experience for us to learn about Indian culture and heritage, especially for the younger generation,” said Lankoji.
Another person who wanted to be known only as Geetha said she was there to support the community.
“We moved to Brentwood in 2019 and we have a group of family friends that catch up often.
“Today, we decided to catch up with each other by attending this Summerfest and also support the community,” she said.
Muktangan, formed by eight families a year ago, has grown to having almost 100 people who support them now. It hopes to continue to grow and organize more fundraising initiatives for charitable purposes and host cultural events.
Muktangan’s president Priyanka Mukherjee said the organization supports female empowerment by working together with other charity organizations and helping underprivileged women in society as well.
“We hope to grow more and do more philanthropic work to help society,” said Mukherjee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.