The streets of downtown Brentwood were filled with holiday revelers as the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce hosted the 37th Holiday Parade, Saturday, Dec. 14. “Holiday Heroes” was the theme of this year’s parade and local dignitaries, organizations and veterans groups including the Lions Club, Girl Scouts and Liberty High School marching band, participated in the popular annual event.
Brentwood's 2019 annual Holiday Parade lights up historic downtown
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brentwood on Ice vandalized
- Brentwood on Ice expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon
- Brentwood resident arrested for human trafficking
- DUI/Driver's license checkpoint planned in Brentwood
- Heritage High School gains new student resource officer
- Davis Camp – a piece of East County history
- Tri Delta Transit bus operator honored for help in locating missing Brentwood man
- “Big Jim” Wangeman – a love story
- Skating into the holidays with Brentwood on Ice
- Brentwood Union School District outstanding educators awarded
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Holiday Parade
- [Photos] Annual Holiday Pack for the Troops
- [Photos] Wreaths Across America 2019
- [Photos] Alumni basketball game at Liberty High School
- [Photos] City of Brentwood Christmas tree lighting
- [Photos] Brentwood residential fire 12-12-19
- [Photos] Discovery Bay lighted boat parade
- [Photos] Stonebarger Basketball Tournament
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Turkey Trot for Schools
- [Photos] Santa Claus visit at Fire Station 52
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.