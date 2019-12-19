Brentwood Holiday Parade
Photo by Tony Kukulich

The streets of downtown Brentwood were filled with holiday revelers as the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce hosted the 37th Holiday Parade, Saturday, Dec. 14. “Holiday Heroes” was the theme of this year’s parade and local dignitaries, organizations and veterans groups including the Lions Club, Girl Scouts and Liberty High School marching band, participated in the popular annual event.

