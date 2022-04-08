Brentwood’s first Literary Stroll a page turner

Passion for literature and love of community combined for Brentwood’s inaugural Literary Stroll last Sunday as 13 authors spoke in intervals at various downtown businesses.
Produced by Friends of The Brentwood Library and funded with a grant from the City of Brentwood, authors were stationed across 11 venues in downtown Brentwood. Participating locations provided free snacks to those who purchased a $5 ticket and received a wristband. From 1-4 p.m., authors gave a 20-minute presentation followed by a break allowing attendees to head to their next stop. Each location had a display table holding books and information, and authors sold and signed copies towards the end of the event.
The motivation for the Literary Stroll was to showcase local authors, the Brentwood Library, and downtown businesses, organizers said. The novelists were diverse in genre, encompassing historical fiction and non-fiction, humor, romance, self-help, historical mystery, ghost stories and children’s literature.
Friends of the Brentwood Library chose California authors with the help of local writers’ organizations, finding many that reside in the Bay Area. Among them was children’s book author Carolyn Joyce Dodds, a resident of Brentwood and a teacher within the Brentwood Union School District. Dodds regards her participation in the event as a special way to contribute to her community.
“It’s amazingly humbling,” Dodds said. “It’s a privilege because we grew up raising our children in this district and now to be able to give back to the district that has given so much to our kids too, I love it. It’s very fun to do, and it’s fun because I’ve seen so many of my students come in today, so that was great. I’ve been a writer my whole life. I wrote a syndicated column for 8 years and decided to kind of gear my writing towards children since I was a teacher. It’s just a passion.”
The three children’s authors read to kids in the library while adult authors at other venues discussed their works with fans and aspiring novelists. Writers explained the motivation behind their chosen genre, examined underlying themes and connections among series, and divulged how they found their start with publishers. Towards the end of their presentation was a Q&A session for the audience to learn more.
Sarah Sundin, a best-selling World War II fiction author, shared her knowledge at La Fuente Restaurant. Sundin, whose works are now available at Target stores nationwide, emphasized how failure is necessary on the path to greatness.
“When my youngest was a year and half years old, I got a story idea and it would not leave me alone,” said Sundin. “And I had to write it so I wrote it, and I wrote a really bad novel. And that’s OK; most first novels are really bad. But it got me hooked on it, and I wrote another novel and it was a little better. I started going to writers’ groups and to writers’ conferences. I got an idea for my first World War II novel, and my friends said ‘This is the one; you’re writing at the right level now.’”
For a first-time event, the Literary Stroll had a full turnout. Fans were delighted to purchase signed books directly from their authors, and people enjoyed refreshments provided by local businesses as people walked around the literary stops marked with yellow balloons. Attendees remained inquisitive and engaged during presentations. Children enjoyed waffles and ice cream after an enriching story time.
Event organizer Kim Guiliano was pleased with the gathering’s popularity.
“We are very happy with the success of this first-time event that promoted literacy, our Brentwood Library, and our beautiful downtown,” Guiliano said. “We received positive feedback from attendees and authors. I would especially like to thank our committee members Diane Alexander, Charlotte Allison, and William Harms; the 13 authors who participated; and the downtown locations who opened their doors to our attendees, and our volunteers. We appreciate the grant from the City of Brentwood to support the event. It all came together beautifully to create a wonderful afternoon.”
Guiliano says the Friends of the Brentwood Library will analyze feedback from authors and attendees to decide on potentially repeating the Literary Stroll in coming years.
