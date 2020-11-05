The Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) Board of Education voted unanimously on Oct. 21 to dedicate the Brentwood Elementary School multipurpose room to longtime employee and volunteer Alicia Morales Ramirez.
Ramirez worked in the BUSD for a quarter of a century as one of the district’s first bilingual aides. Ramirez worked tirelessly on behalf of students for decades before and after her formal employment time. She worked with families to get students in school and supported their educational success by connecting parents and educators. She was one of the first voices in the community to participate in advisory committees to partner with the district on how to better serve students who were learning English. In retirement, she ensured many of the area’s neediest children had food, clothing, learning tools and health care through her involvement in a number of local charities and organizations.
After Ramirez passed in June 2019, the Board put together a committee to look at honoring her. The committee was made up of BUSD board president Carlos Sanabria, board member Emil Geddes, Lill Pierce, Ike Montanez, Brentwood Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez, Doreen Forlow and BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton. That committee made the recommendation to the Board of Education.
Board President Carlos Sanabria shared how impactful Ramirez was working with families, including his own, to ensure children were in school every day.
“Alicia Ramirez’s voluntary efforts to make everyone in need, aware of and how to use the public resources, were exemplary,” Sanabria said.
Geddes shared a story about when he was a teacher in the district and Ramirez supported him by working with families that spoke Spanish.
“She would relate that families would tell her professor was coming or came to our casa,” Geddes recalled. “She would always say, ‘You do good. This is so special. You honor these families. They will never forget you.’ I told her there was always specially prepared food. She would say as she would often grab my arm and sometimes with tears, shake her head, ‘Eat with them; you have created trust. Thank you.’”
Eaton said that Brentwood Elementary is an exceptional school with a remarkable number of talented and dedicated adults who go above and beyond in their dedication to serving children.
“The last time I saw Alicia, she was in her 90s, sitting at a cafeteria table in the multipurpose room, translating for families trying to get help at a Brentwood Regional Community Chest food distribution,” Eaton said. “We are honored to have her name prominently displayed on a school that we are so proud of.”
Due to the global pandemic, a ceremony honoring Ramirez will take place next school year.
