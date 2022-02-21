State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced the honors statewide. The recognition goes to schools that have demonstrated sustained progress as a high-performing California middle school.
To earn the California School to Watch designation, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by middle grades experts. In order to retain the designation, each school is re-evaluated every three years.
“By focusing on students’ emotional health and continuing to build strong community connections, Edna Hill Middle School administrators, teachers and staff have helped their students thrive while navigating the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented. Congratulations to the Edna Hill Middle School community,” Mackey said.
Thirty-one middle schools won the Schools to Watch recognition for 2022 while another 16 were selected for the first time. Edna Hill Middle School was first designated a California School to Watch in 2007. Schools that earn the designation are eligible to reapply every three years.
The California Schools to Watch program is sponsored by the California Department of Education, the California League of Schools and the California Middle Grades Alliance, in association with the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform. These high-performing model schools demonstrate academic excellence, social equity, and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.