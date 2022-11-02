Brentwood schools crunched and munched it Oct. 27
Melissa van Ruiten

Brentwood Unified School District hosted the Crunch It, Munch It event as part of the seventh annual California Crunch Week last week.  

California Crunch Week takes place every October, beginning on Oct. 24, National Food Day. The district partnered with Frog Hollow Farm for Crunch Week to celebrate Farm to School month and participate in the crunch week by delivering fresh fruit from Oct. 24-28. The district also works with Frog Hollow Farm to provide fresh produce to Brentwood students throughout the school year. 

This year's event on Thursday, Oct. 27 had 155 Brentwood teachers participating with the school district's Nutrition Service Program providing students with free pears to crunch together in their classrooms or at lunch. In previous years, 130,000 students have participated in the event across 27 school districts throughout the state. 

