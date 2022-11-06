Brentwood schools crunched and munched it Oct. 27

Brentwood Unified School District hosted the Crunch It, Munch It event as part of the seventh annual California Crunch Week last week.
California Crunch Week takes place every October, beginning on Oct. 24, National Food Day. The district partnered with Frog Hollow Farm for Crunch Week to celebrate Farm to School month and participate in the crunch week by delivering fresh fruit from Oct. 24-28. The district also works with Frog Hollow Farm to provide fresh produce to Brentwood students throughout the school year.
This year's event on Thursday, Oct. 27 had 155 Brentwood teachers participating with the school district's Nutrition Service Program providing students with free pears to crunch together in their classrooms or at lunch. In previous years, 130,000 students have participated in the event across 27 school districts throughout the state.
The district's Student Nutrition Services Coordinator, Kristen Nisen, says events like this are important to get students connected and informed about the produce grown in their community.
“While we serve fresh fruits and vegetables in the meal lines, it’s so important to connect the cafe with the classroom and our rich agriculture community,” she said “Farm to school activities featuring a local farm and produce tasting and education in the classroom setting is a great way to connect all three: Cafe, classroom and community. The students are then more apt to select and eat the fresh fruits and vegetables with their meals during lunch and breakfast.”
California Crunch Week is organized by the Community Alliance with Family Farmers to support local farmers and encourage food sustainability. The Crunch It, Munch It event was created to teach students the importance of fresh food and supporting local agriculture, according to the Community Alliance with Family Farmers website.
