The City of Brentwood is accepting applications from city residents interested in being on the arts commission.
The commission is an advisory commission to the City Council made up of five Brentwood residents.
Commissioners are appointed to terms of three years. This commission meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Commissioners should be knowledgeable about and represent a cross-section and distribution of membership among the major art and cultural fields, which may include one or more of the following disciplines: architectural arts, dance, art education, fiber arts, literature, music, painting, performing arts, photography, ceramics, sculpture, murals, visual, functional art, and crafts.
Three commission appointments are available
Applications are available at City Hall, 150 City Park Way, by calling 925-516-5440, or on www.brentwoodca.gov.
For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 925-516-5440 or via e-mail at CityClerk@brentwoodca.gov. The review of applications and selection of new members will be confirmed by the City Council following an interview process at a publicly noticed meeting.
All applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
