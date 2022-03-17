Dancing Seniors

The Brentwood Senior Citizens Club is presenting five Boogie Nites this year: March 24, April 28, May 26, Sept. 22 and Oct. 27.

All levels of dancing are welcome, and no partner is needed to dance to local bands. There will be a no-host bar and snacks.

Dancers must be at least 21, with government-issued identification and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 shown at the door.

The dances will be at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St.

Pre-registration is $10 for members; $15 for non-members, or $15 for all at the door.

To register, call 516-5380.

For more information, call Charlotte at 209-814-9388.

