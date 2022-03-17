Brentwood Senior Citizens Club presents Boogie Nites in Brentwood Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Brentwood Senior Citizens Club is presenting five Boogie Nites this year: March 24, April 28, May 26, Sept. 22 and Oct. 27.All levels of dancing are welcome, and no partner is needed to dance to local bands. There will be a no-host bar and snacks.Dancers must be at least 21, with government-issued identification and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 shown at the door.The dances will be at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St.Pre-registration is $10 for members; $15 for non-members, or $15 for all at the door.To register, call 516-5380.For more information, call Charlotte at 209-814-9388. Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brentwood Senior Citizens Club Brentwood Seniors Senior-citizens Brentwood Community Center Never miss out on breaking news! Local news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! Stay informed. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Promoted Events Comedy Night With Michael Mancini Saturday, March 19th, 2022 @ 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building Splashball Sunday, March 20th, 2022 @ 4:30 pm – 5:45 pm Heritage High School 1st Annual Barrel Tasting Trolley Weekend Saturday, March 26th, 2022 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm “Laurie Sings A Song For You” A Cabaret Concert Inspired By The Music Of Karen Carpenter Saturday, March 26th, 2022 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm El Campanil Theatre Meet the Candidates - Anthony Trimino for Governor and Rachel Hamm for Secretary of State Thursday, March 31st, 2022 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm Campos Family Vineyards Best of SF Stand-Up Comedy Competition at El Campanil Theatre Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm El Campanil Theatre Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Search For Events By Date Featured Businesses R&D Lighting +1(925)628-1126 Rose & Sons Glass +1(925)634-5609 Website Brentwood Self Storage U-Haul reservations (925) 809-7387 +1(925)393-0465 Website Tri Delta Transit +1(925)754-6622 Website Stephanie Loureiro - Allstate Insurance Agent +1(925)634-1234 Website Ivan O.B. Morse +1(925)828-5307 Website Kyuzou +1(925)666-8119 Website Germ Buster +1(925)812-3103 Website Les Schwab Tire Centers Oakley +1(925)625-4532 Website Indoor Eden Interior Plantscape Designs Northern California East Bay and Delta Area +1(925)997-2378 Website National Flooring & Supply +1(925)634-4111 Website Les Schwab Tire Centers Brentwood +1(925)513-3432 Website SLAYROOM STUDIO +1(925)290-7283 Website Ducky's Car Wash +1(925)513-4460 Website Borden Junction Garage +1(925)634-5970 Find a local business Online Poll Should children be required to wear masks indoors at school? You voted: Yes No Unsure Let health experts decide Vote View Results Back Popular News, Videos & Slideshows Articles Videos Collections ArticlesThird search for Alexis Gabe plannedHotel proposed for The Streets of BrentwoodATM stolen from Brentwood shopping center, recoveredTwo charged with murder in Oakley shootingNew Brentwood Assistant City Manager Darin Gale brings enthusiasm, expertiseOakley named 11th safest small city in CaliforniaJussie Smollett's siblings speak out after sentencingOakley police release first statement in Alexis Gabe disappearance since Feb. 1Fire districts to join forcesJamie Lee Curtis refused to suck in her stomach in her new movie Everything Everywhere All At Once Videos CollectionsStockton weekly real estate updateVallejo weekly real estate updateYuba City weekly real estate updateLos Angeles weekly real estate updateHow gas prices have changed in San Francisco in the last week[Photos] Dead body found in OakleyHow gas prices have changed in Vallejo in the last week[Photos] Anti-racism teach in[Photos] Knightsen FireHow gas prices have changed in Yuba City in the last week
