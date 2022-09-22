Brentwood service clubs clean up trail

Over 100 volunteers, including community members and volunteers from local service organizations, came out on Sept. 10 to clean up a section of the Marsh Creek Trail between Creekside Park and Sand Creek Road in Brentwood. The event was a joint effort between the Brentwood Rotary Club, Soroptimist International of the Delta, Brentwood Lions and the City of Brentwood. “This trail is a jewel in our community,” said event organizer Dana Eaton. Eaton is also the president of Brentwood Rotary. “I am so pleased that so many members of our community gave up part of their Saturday to make this area even better. While I am a Rotarian, I feel fortunate to live in a community where we have several outstanding service organizations that work hard to make Brentwood even better. In addition, I sincerely appreciate the support of the Brentwood Police Department who supported this effort with supplies and labor. We hope to have another event early next year.”
