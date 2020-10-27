School teacher Karen Eaton was recently selected by the American Literacy Corporation to receive the Outstanding Contributions to Literacy award for the 2019-20 school year.
Eaton – a second grade teacher at Mary Casey Black Elementary School (MCB) in Brentwood – has worked in the classroom and as a teacher instructional coach since 2002. Her work on an intervention program for struggling readers earned her this recognition, which included a $500 grant to MCB for school-wide literacy purposes.
“I am honored and flattered that I was a recipient of this award and so grateful for the money they were able to give to Mary Casey Black,” Eaton said. “With that money, we were able to purchase 150 new books for our library . . . We didn’t have a lot for 2nd and 3rd grade books, so that allows us to really get those books in the hands of kids, even now, during distance learning.”
Eaton grew up in her mother’s classroom, surrounded by a family of educators – her brother is Dr. Dana Eaton, Brentwood Union School District superintendent. Eaton said she knew from a young age she would pursue teaching as a career, with the goal of making a positive impact on children’s lives. Eaton has spent her nearly two decades in education working to increase student achievement in her classroom and the district.
Michael Bowen, director of curriculum and instruction, is one of Eaton’s former supervisors. He said her contribution to the district’s literacy achievements are widely appreciated.
“Karen is an amazing educator whose impact is far-reaching throughout the Brentwood School District,” Bowen said. “In her roles as a teacher-leader and a teacher on special assignment, she has been instrumental in so many aspects of our reading program, including the design of reading fundamentals, instructional routines, reading assessments and professional development focused on improving outcomes for students in English language arts.”
This year marks Eaton’s return to the classroom since working as an instructional coach for the past several years. With her own class to shepherd, Eaton is once again enjoying making those personal relationships with students and families. MCB principal Maria Gonzalez said Eaton is an asset to her class and the district.
“Ms. Eaton is a superior educator who possess’ a strong background in literacy acquisition and the development of teachers,” Gonzalez said. “Ms. Eaton has never wavered on her commitment to provide our students with an equitable education and works endlessly to ensure that they have the tools to succeed. I am happy that she is getting the recognition that she deserves.”
