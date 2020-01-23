Supporting education
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Taylor Thornhill joined other teachers from the Brentwood Teachers Association (BTA) as they demonstrated outside of Adams Middle School in Brentwood, Friday, Jan. 17. The BTA is currently involved in contract negotiations with the Brentwood Union School District, and BTA representatives said the demonstration was an attempt to gain public support for those negotiations.

[Photos] Brentwood Teacher's Association asking for public support

