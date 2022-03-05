The CineLux Delta Cinema Saver in downtown Brentwood could reopen by the end of this year.
The building housing the theater was purchased in 2020 by Sean McCauley and his partner, Ron Harrison. The theater had already been shut down by the pandemic, and McCauley began to renovate and revive the theater.
“We have finished renovating the top floor, and are now moving down to the bottom floor,” McCauley said. “Back when I was a kid, that theater looked a lot different, so I’m trying to bring it back to the way it looked historically. We are taking out the glass front they installed in the ‘90s and will put in the boxes with lights on each side. We are trying to put it back the way it was.”
Built in the 1930s, the theater needed updating in many areas, including concessions and bathrooms, owners said. It’s been operated by CineLux Theatres since 2000, and CineLux President Paul Gunsky said patrons will be in for a pleasant surprise when the film starts rolling again.
“It’s been really refreshing to work with Sean and his team because when they acquired the building from the former owners, Sean came in with quite a vision,” Gunsky said. “When you go into a building built in the late ‘30s, it’s quite a challenge to make improvements to such a structure, and from Day 1, Sean came in and had a vision that he wanted it to return to the grandeur it had back in the day. We are excited to be a part of this and see the theater transform into what it was before. Guests will come in and experience, basically, a new theater.”
In addition to transforming the entrance into a grander experience, McCauley is installing luxury reclining seats, new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms, a new concessions stand with beer and wine, and an online reservation system.
“The seats will be ultra comfortable and what today’s movie-going audiences have come to expect, so that will be significant,” Gunsky said. “You will sit in very comfortable recliners watching the best films Hollywood has to offer. From the moment you walk in, it will be a new experience.”
McCauley – who also owns local olive orchards, McCauley Olive Oil, McCauley Estate Vineyards, and McCauley Agriculture and Pest Control – said he wanted to invest in downtown Brentwood because he has always believed in its ability to draw East County residents.
“This building is the most iconic downtown building there is in Brentwood that has not been rehabbed the way it should be in over 100 years,” McCauley said, noting the building is an anchor in the downtown area. “It’s a win for Brentwood to bring that theater back to life and modernize it, but keep the retro feel.”
McCauley said updating the theater will galvanize the final piece downtown Brentwood needs, giving it even more draw as the epicenter of Brentwood entertainment, despite competition from new malls like The Streets of Brentwood.
“We have seen a huge uptick in the downtown traffic, not just on the weekends, but during the week, and it feels like unless that theater gets an upgrade – reclining seats, beer and wine and the bathroom – the momentum will stop,” McCauley said. “I think this is an important part of keeping things going for downtown Brentwood.”
