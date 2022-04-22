Seven Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) Odyssey of the Mind teams will go on to compete at the World Finals at Iowa State University next month.
And their families and teachers are now calling on the community to help raise funds to ensure all of the students can attend the May 25-28 event.
“We are so excited to have seven teams that have earned a trip to the World championships,” said BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton. “These teams have worked so hard to get this far!”
The teams that won in their divisions at the Odyssey of the Mind NorCal State competition represent: Mary Casey Black (MCB) Elementary School; Edna Hill Middle School, with three winning teams; Bristow Middle School; Adams Middle School; and a BUSD alumni team.
MCB teacher Amanda Konrad, who serves as her site’s Odyssey of the Mind team coordinator, expressed pride in BUSD’s students.
“They have worked incredibly hard for months to compete and win at regionals, and then against teams from all over the state,” Konrad said. “These students are tremendous role models for their classmates and have shown what teamwork, dedication and effort can accomplish.”
The BUSD’s elementary and middle schools have a long history of participating in Odyssey of the Mind, which is a combination of competitive theater and problem solving. Through this competition, students from kindergarten through college write original scripts and create costumes, props, scenery and technical elements. Teams of students work together to produce solutions to problems while utilizing critical thinking skills. The competition emphasizes creativity and teamwork and has grown into the largest international creative problem-solving competition worldwide.
At Iowa State, the team will compete against close to 100 teams from all around the world. An Odyssey of the Mind team consists of approximately six students and one or two coaches. The estimated expense for airfare, registration, transportation of competition materials to the university, lodging and food is about $15,000, and the various schools are running GoFundMe campaigns. Konrad said the schools will pool the funds raised.
“The students deserve this opportunity to represent our school and the City of Brentwood at the World Finals,” Konrad concluded.
To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3L3fq1U, or mail a check made out to the Brentwood Union School District, delivered to: 255 Guthrie Lane, Brentwood CA 94513. (BUSD federal tax ID: 58-1997497)
For more information, call 925-513-6331 or email Andrea Zeigler at azeigler@brentwood.k12.ca.us.
