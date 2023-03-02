Brentwood Union School District trumpets the year’s top employees

The Brentwood Union School District has announced their Employees of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.
The district has nearly 1,200 employees who support students and staff. The employees below were nominated and selected to be honorees based on outstanding service. These individuals will represent the district in the Contra Costa County Employee of the Year celebration.
Kathleen Weber is the lead secretary at Adams Middle School and one of two classified Staff Members of the Year for the district. Kathleen started with the district in 2015. Adams Principal Lauren Griggs said that Kat has a calm personality and she often helps calm students who are anxious or upset. Kat always has a smile on her face, and she has created a calm and welcoming office. Kat has been a chaperone on field trips when needed, she stays after hours to support school events, and she comes in early when days are especially busy. She often works past her hours and never complains. Our staff loves Kat, and they know they can count on her to help when needed.
Superintendent Dana Eaton said: “Kat really goes above and beyond to make everyone feel welcome at Adams Middle School. She is a tremendously hard worker and positively impacts nearly everyone connected to that school site. We are so fortunate to have her on our team.”
Elizabeth McGinn is a special-education teacher at Garin Elementary and is our Teacher of the Year. Elizabeth started with the district in 2014. Garin Principal Allison Martin shared, Elizabeth is a very highly respected member of the Garin staff. She came to Garin where she helped to create a learning center for students. Her learning center is a place for students to be challenged at their level and still participate in their general education classrooms. She supports students from kindergarten through fifth grade. She works closely with general-education teachers across the site and is a mentor teacher to others.
Eaton said: “Elizabeth is a model teacher and a resource for students and staff alike. When you are in her classroom, you can see very clearly how she expertly works to support each student where they are and leads their growth forward. She is an incredibly talented educator.”
Onan Elizarraraz is a warehouse driver and our other Classified Employee of the Year for the district. Onan started with the district in 2015. Onan is constantly running throughout the district to make sure all of our students and staff have supplies when needed. Onan is efficient, hard-working and pleasant in every interaction. It is not uncommon for Onan to check on people and supplies when he is not working because he is so committed to providing outstanding support.
Eaton said: “Onan does so much behind the scenes to keep our district running smoothly. He goes above and beyond to make sure every school in our district has what they need to be successful. He is someone that works constantly to exceed your expectations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.