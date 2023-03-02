Brentwood Union School District trumpets the year’s top employees

WEBER, MCGINN, ELIZARRAZAZ

The Brentwood Union School District has announced their Employees of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.

The district has nearly 1,200 employees who support students and staff. The employees below were nominated and selected to be honorees based on outstanding service. These individuals will represent the district in the Contra Costa County Employee of the Year celebration.

Kathleen Weber is the lead secretary at Adams Middle School and one of two classified Staff Members of the Year for the district. Kathleen started with the district in 2015. Adams Principal Lauren Griggs said that Kat has a calm personality and she often helps calm students who are anxious or upset. Kat always has a smile on her face, and she has created a calm and welcoming office. Kat has been a chaperone on field trips when needed, she stays after hours to support school events, and she comes in early when days are especially busy. She often works past her hours and never complains. Our staff loves Kat, and they know they can count on her to help when needed.

