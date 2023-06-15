Brentwood VFW Post 10789 installs new commander

The Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars has a new commander. On Tuesday evening, Bill Weber was installed as the new leader of the Brentwood post. Weber was installed by District commander Mark Steinberg as he was surrounded by friends and family. Two of Weber’s goals for 2023/24 are to increase membership of veterans and to create a “Welcome Home” event for Vietnam veterans. For more information on joining the Brentwood VFW or the American Legion, contact Weber at VFW11B@gmail.com.

