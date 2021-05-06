With nicer weather and more relaxed pandemic restrictions, Brentwood residents were able to enjoy a pleasant afternoon outside on Saturday at the Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s first Spring Wine Stroll.
Unable to host a similar event in 2020 due to the pandemic, the coalition was unsure what kind of demand there would be this year amidst a range of evolving feelings about COVID-19, explained Becky Bloomfield, the vice president of the Downtown Brentwood Coalition and a winemaker at Bloomfield Vineyards.
But there was no need to worry. The initial run of 200 tickets for the event sold out so quickly that an additional fifty were added.
When those sold just as fast, another hundred tickets were added and sold, bringing the event’s total number of participants to 350, in addition to 25 designated drivers who were able to purchase a discounted ticket that allowed them to enjoy everything but the alcohol — such as the wide array of foods from local restaurants.
Put on with the help of the Contra Costa County Winegrowers Association, the event featured 21 excellent wines from eight local wineries, including Serendipity Cellars and Tamayo Family Vineyards.
Each winery set up a number of “stops” along Oak Street, partnering with local businesses to use their storefronts. Gedde’s Music, for example, was home to a kiosk where participants in the wine stroll could sample a petit syrah by Petersen Vineyards.
Restaurants offered snacks to pair with the wines they served, such as the mini cupcakes MJ’s Cafe provided alongside their Tamayo Family rosé.
Turnout for the event has the members of the Downtown Brentwood Coalition excited for even more events to be held this year, DBC President Pete Jacoway said.
Another wine stroll is planned for the fall season, set to take place on Small Business Saturday — two days after Thanksgiving — in order to encourage people to see what their community has to offer. But for those looking for something to do before then, the DBC plans to host a car show on Aug. 7 in the same spot.
The full calendar of upcoming events hosted by the Downtown Brentwood Coalition is available at www.brentwooddowntown.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.